Between father and son

On Red Bull’s home weekend in Austria, the Verstappen family continues to be the absolute protagonist: Max on the track, with an embarrassing supremacy for the competition, and his father Jos in front of the media, with constant teasing statements that he is exchanging with the team principal of his son’s team, Christian Horner. Even after the pole achieved by Max yesterday in qualifying, Jos did not hold back from making a reference to the back and forth in which he is the protagonist.

Jos unleashed, Marko happy

“The more chaos, the faster Max gets”Jos Verstappen joked to the Dutch site Formulas1.nl. However, he was less inclined to comment on the incident Helmut Markowhich downgraded Jos’s and Horner’s own comments to “Kindergarten gestures, even useless ones. Let’s forget about them quickly“. Regarding his protégé’s performance on the track, however, the Austrian consultant seems to have really run out of adjectives.

“The machine was already working well on Friday. Max made the necessary changes together with Gianpiero Lambiase, adjusting the car for the race. This brought out an even more evident difference. Having almost half a second advantage on this track is equivalent to one second on a ‘normal’ track – Marko remarked – Max is in perfect shape at the moment and the car was fine. This combination is unbeatable. Every lap he did in qualifying I think was good for pole. That says it all“.