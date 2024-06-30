The new leader

Poleman and winner of the Feature Race: two results of great value that allow a Luke Browning not only to reveal themselves as the authentic protagonist of the sixth round of the season in Austria, but which also allow the English Hitech driver to take the lead at the top of the general ranking. The misstep of Leonardo Fornaroli in qualifying, which forced the driver from Piacenza to make two brilliant comebacks in the Sprint and the Feature Race, were not enough to defend both the leadership and 2nd place. The Trident rider, awaiting the next round at Silverstone, is now in 3rd place behind his compatriot Gabriele Miniauthor of a great duel with his teammate Beganovic in the final of the Feature at the Red Bull Ring and closed with 2nd place. A low blow for Fornaroli, who is now 11 points behind Browning, as well as 9 from his compatriot Minì. Confirming his position at the top of the Team standings is Presswhich unlike the difficulties suffered in F2 maintains a gap of 83 points on ART Grand Prix with four weekends to go until the end of the championship.

F3 Drivers Ranking after Austria 2024 (Round 6)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Luke Browning Hitech 106 2 Gabriele Mini Press 95 3 Leonardo Fornaroli Trident 86 4 Dino Beganovic Press 80 5 Christian Mansell ART Grand Prix 78 6 Arvid Lindblad Press 77 7 Oliver Goethe Campos 77 8 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport 47 9 Laurens van Hoepen ART Grand Prix 47 10 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix 44 11 Mary Boya Fields 40 12 Sami Meguetounif trident 39 13 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport 29 14 Martinius Stenshorne Hi-tech 26 15 Noel Leon Van Amersfoort 24 16 Santiago Ramos Trident 18 17 Sebastián Montoya Campos 12 18 Charlie Wurz Jenzer 10 19 Joseph Loake Rodin 8 20 Kacper Sztuka MP Motorsport 6 21 Nikita Bedrin AIX Racing 6 22 Max Esterson Jenzer 5

