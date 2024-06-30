The new leader
Poleman and winner of the Feature Race: two results of great value that allow a Luke Browning not only to reveal themselves as the authentic protagonist of the sixth round of the season in Austria, but which also allow the English Hitech driver to take the lead at the top of the general ranking. The misstep of Leonardo Fornaroli in qualifying, which forced the driver from Piacenza to make two brilliant comebacks in the Sprint and the Feature Race, were not enough to defend both the leadership and 2nd place. The Trident rider, awaiting the next round at Silverstone, is now in 3rd place behind his compatriot Gabriele Miniauthor of a great duel with his teammate Beganovic in the final of the Feature at the Red Bull Ring and closed with 2nd place. A low blow for Fornaroli, who is now 11 points behind Browning, as well as 9 from his compatriot Minì. Confirming his position at the top of the Team standings is Presswhich unlike the difficulties suffered in F2 maintains a gap of 83 points on ART Grand Prix with four weekends to go until the end of the championship.
F3 Drivers Ranking after Austria 2024 (Round 6)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Luke Browning
|Hitech
|106
|2
|Gabriele Mini
|Press
|95
|3
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|Trident
|86
|4
|Dino Beganovic
|Press
|80
|5
|Christian Mansell
|ART Grand Prix
|78
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|Press
|77
|7
|Oliver Goethe
|Campos
|77
|8
|Tim Tramnitz
|MP Motorsport
|47
|9
|Laurens van Hoepen
|ART Grand Prix
|47
|10
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|44
|11
|Mary Boya
|Fields
|40
|12
|Sami Meguetounif
|trident
|39
|13
|Alex Dunne
|MP Motorsport
|29
|14
|Martinius Stenshorne
|Hi-tech
|26
|15
|Noel Leon
|Van Amersfoort
|24
|16
|Santiago Ramos
|Trident
|18
|17
|Sebastián Montoya
|Campos
|12
|18
|Charlie Wurz
|Jenzer
|10
|19
|Joseph Loake
|Rodin
|8
|20
|Kacper Sztuka
|MP Motorsport
|6
|21
|Nikita Bedrin
|AIX Racing
|6
|22
|Max Esterson
|Jenzer
|5
Team Ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Press
|252
|2
|ART Grand Prix
|169
|3
|trident
|143
|4
|Hitech
|132
|5
|Campos
|129
|6
|MP Motorsport
|82
|7
|Van Amersfoort
|24
|8
|Jenzer
|15
|9
|Rodin
|8
|10
|AIX Racing
|6
