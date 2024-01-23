The published sounds of Real Madrid-Almería on televisions with LaLiga rights they show the indications of Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez from the VAR to the field referee, Francisco Hernández Maeso, in three actions: Kaiky's penalty handball, a foul on Jude Bellingham in the 1-3 annulment against Almería and the goal by Vinícius Junior, which they claim was with his shoulder.

“I put you high behind so you can see it in context and the separation between players,” said Hernández Hernández from the VAR in the action of Real Madrid's first goal from a penalty.

The dialogue

“Perfect. The Madrid player finishes and hits the separated arm, with the Almería defender occupying a space. I'm going to call a penalty without a card,” Hernández Maeso responded. Subsequently, in the annulled goal Sergio Arribas In a play that begins with Jude Bellingham falling to the grass after receiving a blow to the face, the VAR showed the play from the beginning to the referee of the Extremaduran committee.

“Come see it, Fran, I recommend an on-field review for a possible offensive foul in the action of the goal,” they indicated from the VAR.

“Put it in dynamics. Indeed, it is the start of the action and I am going to whistle a foul in favor of Real Madrid with a yellow card for Almería's 6″, responded the main referee after reviewing the second action of the match on the screen located between the two benches at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Overwhelming

Finally, Hernández Maeso was called upon again for the 2-2 tie, scored by Vinicius Junior and in which Almería claimed a foul in attack and handball by the Brazilian.

“I'm going to recommend an on field review so that you can assess the non-hand, the possible non-hand,” said Hernández Hernández.

“Fran, I'm going to show you, okay? It hits him in the right shoulder,” he added. “Perfect. Throw it to me. Give me the point of contact. For me, there is no lack in attack,” he responded. Hernandez Maeso in the conversation with the VAR.

“I agree with you. And the ball hits the shoulder. Stop it at the point of contact so it can be seen, please. Perfect, it hits the ball with the shoulder and it's a valid goal, okay? I'm going to signal a goal, there's no foul “said the referee of the match.

