Still among the best

2023 has been a magical year for Max Verstappen, world champion for the third consecutive time in his career but above all almost 100% dominator of the season concluded in Abu Dhabi. The Dutchman, winner of 19 races out of 22, has also put his signature on numerous records, with all these results which have rightfully included him among the candidates for nomination as BBC Sportsman of the Year, with the award known as BBC World Sports Star of the Year.

One of the few defeats

It could therefore be assumed that the Red Bull driver had all the conditions to be able to enter the roll of honor for this recognition at the end of 2023, thus completing a golden year for him. But this did not happen. In fact, the winner was the Norwegian footballer from Manchester City Erling Haaland, striker of the team that won the 'Treble' last season. Champion of the FA Cup, the Premier League and above all the Champions League, Haaland has achieved well 36 goals in 35 games in his first experience in the English championship (absolute record), for a total of 52 creations in all the competitions in which he participated.

Football as an obstacle

In this respect, for Verstappen the soccer represents a sort of 'curse'. Also nominated for the BBC Sports Personality Awards last year, the Dutchman lost out to Lionel Messi. Eight-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, 'The flea' he became world champion with Argentina at the last World Cup played in Qatar, with this affirmation which earned him recognition together with his qualities and the other successes achieved with Paris Saint-Germain.

The winning drivers

Verstappen, however, can console himself with the recognition of 'Time'which last November 20 published the photo of the three-time world champion with the title “Unstoppable”, unstoppable. On the other hand, the BBC World Sports Star of the Year has only awarded two other F1 drivers in the past: the first ever was Niki Lauda in 1977followed 36 years later, in 2013from another Red Bull driver like Sebastian Vettel.