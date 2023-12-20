His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, visited this morning the projects in the Aljada area in Sharjah, which are being developed by Arada Real Estate Development Company on an area of ​​24 million square feet.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was received by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ARADA, Prince Khalid bin Al-Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of ARADA, and a number of members of the Board of Directors.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah began his visit at the visitor center of the “Shajar Nursery”, listening to the information and services it provides, as the center contains many types of plants grown in “ARADA” projects, and through it information is provided about the benefits of trees, and the center’s role in promoting Agriculture, its importance, and the nursery’s contribution to matters related to biodiversity.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the “Tree Nursery” project, learning about the types of trees and cultivated plants, as the nursery has more than 130,000 trees that will be planted in the company’s projects. It is considered one of the largest nurseries in the country and is located on an area of ​​1.6 million square feet.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the modern techniques used in planting trees in the nursery, which includes 50 species, including “Ghaf and Acacia” trees that are suitable for the climate in the country. His Highness was briefed on the mechanism used in agriculture, starting from sowing seeds until the trees mature, and His Highness learned about educational activities. Which the arboretum offers to visitors in the space designated for workshops.

After that, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah watched a video material that covered the most prominent projects of the “ARADA” company in the city of Sharjah, which vary in their fields to keep pace with the development and trends that the emirate is focusing on, and provides an integrated service area that takes into account sustainability and environmental preservation, education and health, entertainment and community service and suits various segments. And ages, and enhances the economic growth of the emirate.

During the visit, His Highness learned about the various projects and facilities included in the avenue, most notably the entertainment district, the cultural district, schools, retail areas, restaurants, cafes, and green spaces. His Highness was briefed on the infrastructure services that serve the residents and visitors of the area, in addition to the aesthetic and architectural elements that reflect the Emirate of Sharjah’s approach to creating an environmentally friendly environment. Advanced and integrated tourism.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the “Nest” residential complex, which is designated for university students, informing His Highness of the housing units included in the complex, and the services it provides to its residents, as it includes 12 residential complexes and provides 2,400 housing units, taking into account the privacy of the residents in terms of separating housing for male and female students.

His Highness learned about the facilities accompanying the residential complex, which provide students with an optimal study environment, in addition to the recreational areas that include a games and music hall and a gym. The outdoor spaces of the residential complex were also designed to provide a distinguished experience for residents in terms of ease of movement and benefiting from service facilities while providing the highest standards of security. and safety in the area.