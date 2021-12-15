Max Verstappen has been Formula 1 world champion for a few days now, after the incredible last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that led him to take advantage of the Soft tires fitted under the Safety Car regime to overtake Lewis Hamilton at the last minute.

Having crossed the finish line, Verstappen and all the members of the Red Bull Racing team began to celebrate the great feat and continued, although Mercedes had made a double appeal to the college of sports commissioners. While not yet knowing the response of the latter, Verstappen and the team continued to cheer.

A few days later, Verstappen explained the reasons for that joy, although there was the concrete possibility of being stolen the title if the commissioners had accepted one of the two appeals of the Brackley team.

“It is what it is. I mean, we were happy and having fun. We, as a team, didn’t do anything wrong. We raced when there was a traffic light and a green flag, then we set off again and fought on the track. “.

Pitboard for 2021 world champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

“Obviously it was a tough season. We had some dominant races, but in general, I think Mercedes were the strongest team. The battle, however, was a lot of fun, with 2 teams fighting and pushing all the way to the top. end”.

“I think I managed to win races that we shouldn’t have won, but then I also had a bit of bad luck, of course, with the tire that was taken off in Baku and things like that.”

“So, in this way, we have lost a lot of points. But all in all, it has been an intense but crazy season.”

Verstappen then admitted that the season – as exciting as it was – led to both Red Bull and Mercedes being pushed so hard that team members had an enormous level of stress on their shoulders, culminating in the party. of the Milton Keynes team shortly after the exposure of the checkered flag, and that of Mercedes a few hours later, with amateur videos that portrayed an ecstatic Toto Wolff, throwing himself on his employees as a true rock star.

“With Mercedes we pushed each other, but Lewis and I did it to each other too. It was a battle at the highest level, I didn’t think it would be possible to do such a thing.”

“It was all very intense for everyone. It was in every single race. To win everyone had to be perfect with strategy, the preparations to be made before the race weekend, not have breakdowns and that kind of thing. There was a lot of things. pressure and a lot of stress in everyone involved, “concluded Verstappen.