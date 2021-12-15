Home page world

From: Martina Lippl

Corona vaccinations for children: who decides in a dispute between parents? © Rolf Zoellner / imago

Children vaccinate against Corona, or not? What if parents argue about it? One is strictly against it, the other for it? Then who decides?

Munich – Child vaccinations for five to 12 year olds against Corona should really pick up speed before Christmas. Many parents have waited a long time for this moment. The demand in the practices is huge. At least that is what the Bavarian state chairman of the professional association of paediatricians announced on Wednesday. But what if parents are at odds about vaccination? What happens in such cases?

Corona: who decides on child vaccinations?

If parents argue about a vaccination, a look at the jurisprudence helps. The Higher Regional Court (OLG) Frankfurt decided on an interesting case in August 2021 (Ref .: 6 UF 120/21). It was about the corona vaccination of a 16-year-old child. The father was for it, the mother said no. The parents were divorced and had joint custody. The son wanted to be vaccinated. At this time, the Stiko had recommended a corona vaccination for children with previous illnesses.

Parents argue about Covid-19 child vaccination: Stiko recommendation makes the difference

If there is a Stiko recommendation and the child’s will to be vaccinated, the vaccination decision is passed on to the parent that is in favor of the vaccination. This is the verdict of the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court. So the court decides who can make the decision for the child. The son’s will also plays a role in this. Adolescents have to agree to a medical procedure such as a vaccination as soon as they are “able to give their consent”, explains ARD legal expert Frank Bräutigam at tageschau.de. The aim is that the child has the necessary mental maturity and can correctly assess the chances and risks of a vaccination. This is often the case with 14-year-olds and over, but also with twelve-year-olds or with 16-year-olds. In the case of the 16-year-old, the voice of the parents remained relevant, according to Groom, the OLG Frankfurt judgment. The child “capable of giving consent” is allowed to take part in the decision-making process, but not to decide on its own.

In the case of five to 12 year olds, parents generally decide for their children. But even with younger children, what they say has weight in court. The court also examines which of the parents has the better arguments in the dispute against a vaccination.

In the Frankfurt OLG case, the court then transferred the vaccination decision to the parent, who followed the current recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). That corresponds best to the best interests of the child. The father should decide whether the son should be vaccinated. Father and son then agreed.

There is now a Stiko recommendation for all children from the age of twelve and for five to eleven year olds with previous illnesses.

Corona vaccinations for children: This is what Stiko recommends (as of December 2021)

For children from the age of 12 there has been a general vaccination recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) for a long time.

For five- to eleven-year-olds, however, the Stiko (since December 9th) has so far only advised corona vaccination if they have certain previous illnesses or people with a high corona risk in their environment. However, if desired and after medical advice, every child can still be vaccinated.

For five to eleven year olds, a lower-dose and differently bottled preparation is used compared to the conventional Biontech / Pfizer vaccine. According to Stiko, two doses of the mRNA vaccine should be given at intervals of three to six weeks.

OLG Frankfurt judgment – what does that mean in a dispute about child vaccinations?

If parents do not agree on the Corona vaccination of their children, according to the legal expert Groom there is a lot to suggest that a court, such as the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court, transfers the decision to the parent who follows the Stiko recommendation for the vaccination. If parents of children between the ages of five and eleven are at odds, the child would probably not be vaccinated without a high-risk disease. “The data basis for a general recommendation is not given at the moment from the point of view of Stiko,” said the virologist Thomas Mertens on Thursday (December 9th) of the German press agency. However, this Stiko recommendation for children from the age of five can change. In the USA, around five million children between the ages of five and twelve have been vaccinated with a dose of Biontech since November. So far, not a single case of the most feared side effect, heart muscle inflammation, has been reported in the United States.(ml)

