Still in triumph, for the seventh time this season. With an advantage over Charles Leclerc who has now risen to 63 points, many, enough to be safe. To feel invaded towards the second World title in a row. Max Verstappen is aware of all this, on top of the podium without a Ferrari driver. Indeed with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, the two of a Mercedes revived. Certainly well helped by the troubles of the Maranello reds, but satisfied with the improvements. Never as much as Max, anyway. Flawless, at the peak of maturity. Ruthless in putting pressure on Leclerc for all 18 laps in which the Ferrari driver remained in the race. And then perfect all the way, one more fly. “We had a good pace from the start,” he said. “I put pressure on Charles. But in this heat the tires got hot, too much. I tried to pass it once at Turn 11, but I couldn’t. So we decided to go in early ”. In the race he learned about Leclerc’s condition after the crash. “It was bad luck for him.” Then he flew away: “It was impossible to make another stop. Because here the pit lane is too long ”. Duel without the rival, then. A detail that Max preferred not to give too much weight to. “I’m just trying to get the best loot home. Sometimes you have to understand that you can’t always stick to everything. Maybe it is better to wait for the end of the race ”. Max has matured, in fact. Being world champion reassures him, gives him confidence. And he is relentless. Happy, as we said, the two of the Mercedes.
Lewis 300 is happy
With Lewis Hamilton second, his best finish of 2022, for the fourth podium in a row, fifth of the season in the 300th GP of his career. Lewis who, as always, paid tribute to his fans. “I must first of all thank this great audience. The largest I’ve ever had here ”. Then he made a revelation: with the oppressive heat that everyone has been complaining about since Thursday. “My hydration system was not working.” I mean he couldn’t drink. “I haven’t weighed myself yet but I will have lost about three kilos”. This is also why he is happy in a season in which something must happen to Red Bulls and Ferraris to win. “We were very far from the best teams, but we did it in the race, so I thank the team. Now I can’t wait to go for a drink ”. With goodbye in Budapest: “I love Budapest and am super excited to go there. It will be hard to beat Red Bull. But we will bring updates to get us closer, here we made it, we hope to get closer again.
Russell celebrates the minor brace
Next to him George Russell, in Russell, on the fourth podium of the year. Protagonist of a long duel with Checo Perez, at the end mocked with a somewhat surprising overtaking. “Absolutely a good battle with Checo. Two podiums for Mercedes is a truly great result “
