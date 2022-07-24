Still in triumph, for the seventh time this season. With an advantage over Charles Leclerc who has now risen to 63 points, many, enough to be safe. To feel invaded towards the second World title in a row. Max Verstappen is aware of all this, on top of the podium without a Ferrari driver. Indeed with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, the two of a Mercedes revived. Certainly well helped by the troubles of the Maranello reds, but satisfied with the improvements. Never as much as Max, anyway. Flawless, at the peak of maturity. Ruthless in putting pressure on Leclerc for all 18 laps in which the Ferrari driver remained in the race. And then perfect all the way, one more fly. “We had a good pace from the start,” he said. “I put pressure on Charles. But in this heat the tires got hot, too much. I tried to pass it once at Turn 11, but I couldn’t. So we decided to go in early ”. In the race he learned about Leclerc’s condition after the crash. “It was bad luck for him.” Then he flew away: “It was impossible to make another stop. Because here the pit lane is too long ”. Duel without the rival, then. A detail that Max preferred not to give too much weight to. “I’m just trying to get the best loot home. Sometimes you have to understand that you can’t always stick to everything. Maybe it is better to wait for the end of the race ”. Max has matured, in fact. Being world champion reassures him, gives him confidence. And he is relentless. Happy, as we said, the two of the Mercedes.