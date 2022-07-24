The attack by Russia on the port of Odessa? “Seeing the lack of synchrony between political declarations and field operations is surprising. The political declarations were very explicit, there was an agreement signed and signed, which is questioned with a military action taken the next day. which is very surprising “. To tell the Adnkronos is the general Vincenzo Camporiniwho comments on the attack by the Russian Federation on the port of Odessa following the signing, by Ukraine and Russia with the mediation of the UN and Turkey, of the agreement for the export of Ukrainian wheat from three Ukrainian ports , including that of Odessa.

“L’wheat agreement – underlines the former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Defense – it is an agreement that meets the needs of everyone, Russia, Ukraine, and all the recipients of these commodities that must be implemented in practice. It is clear that this cannot be done if the missiles continue to fly “.

Also asked about the resignation of Mario Draghi and the reactions of Moscow, General Camporini observes: “They were appreciated by Russia, just as those of Boris Johnson were appreciated, as was the situation of uncertainty at the French National Assembly, with a majority that escaped Macron. Let’s say that the dynamics of democratic systems are seen by Moscow as favorable elements “.

TO 5 months after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine on a large scale, which occur just today (it was February 24, 2022) General Camporini traces an analysis of the conflict at the Adnkronos by making some reflections. “Russia’s war against Ukraine is a story that made us plunge back into the last century -explains- We believed that international relations could be managed with new tools and attitudes, and we realize that the old categories are dead, and contemplate the use of force that we thought had disappeared “. The use of this type of force” it means – it goes out – that we have to equip ourselves for this new old world, first from the mental point of view, and then also from the point of view of the tools “.

Risking a hypothesis on the duration of the conflict between now and the end of the year, the general underlines: “I’m afraid that it will carry on like this for a long time, because there is no evidence that either side is about to outsmart the other. This could prolong the fighting, perhaps not with the intensity that we have seen in recent weeks, where we have already registered a significant attenuation. According to the latest satellite surveys, Russian artillery has reduced by two thirds what it was doing during the most acute phase of the siege of Severodonetsk “.