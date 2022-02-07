2022 has already started with a trophy for Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The world champion, in fact, won the award as a 2021 driver at the Autosport Awards ahead of his main rival Lewis Hamilton, IndyCar champion Alex Palou and Formula E title winner Nyck de Vries in the ranking made through the votes of the magazine’s readers.

“First of all I would like to really thank all the fans who voted for me. The great support I received over the course of last season was incredible, ”said Verstappen in a video message screened at the award ceremony.

“I would also like to thank Red Bull and Honda for giving me a car capable of winning the world title.”

The Red Bull RB16B was then voted by readers as the sports car of the year. The single-seater created by Adrian Newey, capable of conquering 11 victories out of 22 races, preceded the Mercedes W12, the Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 title winner in Formula E and the Toyota GR010 Hybrid dominating the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Toyota has made a comeback with the trophy reserved for the WRC car of the year. The Yaris won 9 out of 12 races last season and with this spoils the Japanese manufacturer managed to establish himself in the standings reserved for the Case, while Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans monopolized the first two positions in the drivers’ standings.

The award reserved for the British driver of the year went to Lando Norris. The McLaren standard bearer, author of a very high level 2021 season closed in sixth position with 160 points, managed to precede in the preferences of readers George Russell, Mike Conway and Jake Dennis.

Norris is now a permanent presence in this special ranking and this year he won this category for the third time in a row.

“In a sense this award is more important than the Formula 1 world championship because it is a vote that comes from the fans. I hope this season is even better for McLaren, ”Norris said in a video thank you message.

The award reserved for the rookie of the year went to Oscar Piastri. The Australian driver was the real ruler of last season of Formula 2 and in this special ranking he obtained more votes than Romain Grosjean, debut in 2021 in IndyCar, than Mick Schumacher and Yifei Ye, winner in European Le Mans Series.

Oscar Piastri addresses the audience from the stage after receiving the Rookie of the Year award Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. It has been an excellent season, while 2022 will be a slightly different year for me, but rest assured that I will continue to push as hard as ever ”declared Piastri at the moment of the presentation of the Autosport Award.

During the event, Alejandro Agag was also awarded with the Pioneering and Innovation Award. The award is given to companies or individuals who have developed an innovative product, service or event.

Agag was the man who firmly believed in the Formula E project, an electric category that has reached its eighth season and is awaiting the definitive leap in quality next year with the introduction of the Gen3 single-seaters.

“Thanks to all the drivers and all the teams who have contributed to making this happen in Formula E and Extreme E. It is a dream that has come true,” said Agag when he received the award from Zak Brown.

Finally, a special prize for former FIA president Jean Todt. The Frenchman was awarded the Autosport Gold Medal, an award reserved for people who have dedicated their lives to sport and who leave a lasting teaching to future generations.

“I’d like to thank Autosport for this award,” Todt said after being joined on stage by Derek Warwick. “I’ve loved cars all my life. They were my passion and my dream. Of course, I haven’t had a career as a racing driver, but if I look back over the last 55 years I can say I’m quite happy ”.

Jean Todt and Alejandro Agag on stage Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“I was very happy to have a solid and united team with the FIA ​​capable of creating important categories such as Formula E and of organizing the pyramid in the single-seater series”.