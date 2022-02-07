Aniplex And CyberConnect2 they begin with the diffusion of multimedia material dedicated to the version Nintendo Switch from DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chroniclesofficially announced just it last February 3.

What exactly is proposed to us? Today we can admire not only a general teaser trailer, but we can also admire an advertising spot currently airing on Japanese televisions, and certainly could not miss a gallery of images!

As revealed in the announcement, this version Switch will basically include all updates released over time for the original game. One will also be proposed in Japan Limited Edition which will also guarantee bonuses such as additional costumes and well 16,000 Kimetsu Points.

Before leaving you to the multimedia material recently shared, we remind you that DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles is available in our territory on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (here our review). We do not currently have a western announcement for this release Nintendo Switch.

Teaser Trailer

TV spot

Source: Aniplex, CyberConnect2 Street Gematsu