Veronica Linares Y Alfredo Rivero Grandson They have joined the list of the next marriages of the show business after committing. After living 10 years as a stable couple, both decided to say “yes” at the altar.

In this note, learn the meaning of the curious nickname that Magaly Medina he called Rivero Nieto: the ‘throws the door’.

Why do they call Verónica Linares’ boyfriend ‘throw the door’?

This nickname started originated the time Veronica Linares She starred in her first ampay in 2010, after her divorce from Manolo del Castillo.

In one of the episodes of the Magaly Medina program, the “magpies” found Linares with a young man in a parking lot in Miraflores, at the exit of a nightclub. The reporters tried to talk to the journalist, but she tried to avoid them and got into the car in which her partner was.

At that moment Alfredo Rivero Grandson He slammed the door shut, which impressed Magaly’s paparazzi and the driver herself. “ It’s not even her car, she’s driving and he’s driving it (…) I do not recommend it, Verónica”, commented the ‘Urraca’ after being outraged by the subject’s attitude.

From then on, Alfredo Rivero Nieto earned the nickname of ‘pull door‘ by Magaly Medina’s ‘magpies’.

Verónica Linares reveals details about the nickname ‘throws door’

On the YouTube channel We are NDG, Verónica Linares appeared as a guest and talked about her partner. In this sense, she commented that Alfredo Rivero Nieto “hated” the television media because he appeared in an ampay. Also, she revealed that he nicknamed her ‘pull door‘ arose when he worked in a department store that made door closers.

Veronica Linares announces her marriage

During an interview, Verónica Linares commented that since the death of Rebeca Escribans’ father, she and her partner decided not to postpone any more plans. “We are thinking that with my husband, we have something postponed for a long time. My father-in-law died recently, he suffered the same as Rebe’s father. When the family dies, he makes you think that there are pending things and earrings should not be left on for a long time because you don’t know what’s going to happen. (…) In fact, I’m going to be an old girlfriend ”, he commented.

Veronica Linares and Alfredo Rivero Nieto. Photo: Instagram / Veronica Linares

Diego Bertie and his last interview: “Life is so fragile, you don’t know what will happen tomorrow”

Diego Bertie appeared in a YouTube video where he appeared with Verónica Linares. “He pushed me to reconnect with my past, with my childhood, by saying what things I have left halfway and that I do not want to leave halfway. Life is so fragile, you don’t know what will happen tomorrow, so I don’t want to leave anything unfinished. That’s where my return to music came from,” said the actor.