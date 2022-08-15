Spiegel columnist Blom called on the German government to launch Nord Stream 2

German journalist Nikolaus Blom asked the German authorities to launch the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, since refusing it does not benefit Berlin. He wrote about this in an article for the newspaper Der Spiegel.

Blom called on the German government to launch Nord Stream 2 and noted that abandoning the project would not help the country get rid of gas dependence on Russia.

“Our goal is to stop buying Russian gas. Germany will not come close to fulfilling it if one pipeline is closed, but at the same time we will ask for more fuel to be delivered through another pipeline. If the rejection of Nord Stream 2 accelerated the complete cessation of imports of Russian raw materials. But this is not so, ”the observer emphasized.

The journalist added that the opening of the gas pipeline would reduce social tensions within Germany and eliminate the dependence of the country’s energy complex on one pipeline.

Earlier it was reported that German politicians were afraid of protests due to the rejection of Nord Stream 2. This opinion was made by the publication Süddeutsche Zeitung. Thus, the deputy head of the CDU parliamentary group in the Landtag of Brandenburg, Frank Bommert, allowed popular unrest if the authorities postpone the solution of the gas pipeline issue.