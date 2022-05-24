He will be gone for a while. The journalist of “America news: morning edition” Veronica Linares announced this afternoon, May 24, that he had contracted COVID-19; however, she specified that she is calm having received the three doses of the vaccine. Through a message on her official Twitter account, the figure of América TV, she specified her symptoms.

“I will be in quarantine for COVID-19. I have a slight cold thanks to the 3 doses. I’m just a little worried about my kids They haven’t been infected and that’s why I can’t be with them. If everything continues as it is today, I will be operational next Monday,” wrote Verónica Linares.

Verónica Linares is concerned about the health of her children. Photo: Veronica Linares/Twitter

Verónica Linares was in quarantine after the contagion of Federico Salazar

Verónica Salazar and Federico Salazar are one of the most beloved journalistic duos, having a long history sharing the leadership of América TV newscasts. However, in May 2021, Katia Condos’s husband had to stay away from the cameras for 15 days when he contracted COVID-19.

For prevention, Verónica Linares was quarantined and tests were carried out to verify whether she was infected or not. “I end the day with the good news that in the second molecular PCR test that I had I came out negative. Thank you to everyone who cared about my health,” the journalist wrote on Twitter.

Verónica Linares confirms that she tested negative for COVID-19. Photo: Twitter/ Veronica Linares

Verónica Linares sends an emotional message to Federico Salazar for the anniversary of “América Noticias”

The figure of América TV made a publication on her Instagram account where she was grateful for the public’s preference when tuning in to “América Noticias: Morning Edition”. Likewise, she took the opportunity to congratulate her partner and friend, Federico Salazar, for the time they shared.

Post by Veronica Linares Photo: Instagram

“Federico, beautiful friend, happy anniversary! First Edition turned 28 years old and 18 of them we have been driving together, so we also celebrate our beautiful friendship, ”he wrote.