The referrals of Starfield And Redfall were a big blow to Xbox users (more Bethesda work than Arkane actually), so much so that they feared a possible mass escape from the Xbox Game Pass service. The reasoning behind this eventuality lay in the fact that lacking a big hit like Starfield at the end of the year, users would have lost interest in the service, perhaps migrating to something else.

However, this is not the case and this is confirmed by the insider Timdog, always very close to the Xbox team. Like everything in this period, it all started with Twitter, in an exchange with a user who claimed that many players had unsubscribed from the Microsoft service.

Cj my friend you should know how this all works. Gamepass isn’t having a mass exodus, even if it wasn’t cause of stacking, it still strong service and will get more added value June 12th. It does hurt service that games delayed but not to extent you are implying. https://t.co/U66nwwgAch – Timdog (@XcloudTimdog) May 24, 2022



In Timdog’s answer we find an answer that we could define reasonable: if it is true that the postponement of the two titles certainly did not make it to the Game Pass, it is also true that the enormous variety of titles present in the service is something too important to abandon it for. one game, however important. Surely someone will have canceled, but not to the extent of an exodus.

In addition, the insider throws an eye on June 12, the day of the Xbox event in which various works will be presented and we will see different gameplay, including those of Starfield and Redfall. More news on the Game Pass will come from this show.