Veronica Linares She is currently living an idyllic romance with Alfredo Rivero and they are even close to getting married. However, prior to her courtship with the father of her two children, the driver of America news was married to Manolo del Castillothe remembered conductor of “Report to Peru”. Next, she knows why she divorced her and what ampay of Magaly Medina finalized the end of their love story.

In March 2010, Veronica Linares and Manolo del Castillo They announced the end of their marriage despite the fact that they were one of the most beloved couples on Peruvian television. Even show figures like Magaly Medina expressed their sadness at this news.

It should be noted that weeks before their breakup, they went on a trip to Brazil as a second honeymoon, which was interpreted by the media as an effort to recover what was lost.

Why did Verónica Linares and Manolo del Castillo divorce?

As the couple announced and supported by Magaly Medina, Verónica Linares and Manolo del Castillo separated because they could not share moments together due to everyone’s busy schedule.

“They slept in separate rooms because they had pretty terrible hours. As is hers, who has to get up early in the morning and go to bed early; and he, walking all day outside of Lima or editing his notes, “said Magaly Medina.

Verónica Linares and Manolo del Castillo were one of the couples considered unusual by the Peruvian public. Photo: capture

In case his followers had any doubts, any possibility of a reconciliation of the ex-partner was overshadowed by an ampay from Verónica Linares and a mysterious young man through “Magaly Te Ve”.

In a new edition of her program, the popular ‘Urraca’ shared exclusive images of the new boyfriend of Veronica Linares back then. It was curiously about Alfredo Rivero, who is her fiancé and father of her two children today.

In said ampay, both were caught leaving a local nightclub, but what most caught the attention of the public was that Alfredo Rivero closed a door abruptly in the face of the arrival of reporters. For this reason, he became known as the official ‘Door Shooter’ and, finally, the romance of Verónica Linares and Manolo del Castillo became part of the past.

Who is Alfredo Rivero Nieto, the boyfriend of Verónica Linares?

There are very few times that the television presenter has shown him on camera, so very little is known about him. His full name is Alfredo Rivero NietoHe studied Law at the San Martín de Porres University and did his master’s degree in Competition and Intellectual Property at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru.

Alfredo Rivero is the current partner of Verónica Linares. Photo: compositionLR/Gerson Cardozo

How old is Verónica Linares?

The news anchor Veronica Linares he is 46 years old. She was born on June 13, 1976. she In the year 2000 she began her career in journalism by working as a reporter on the “24 hours” program.

Verónica Linares began her career in journalism in the year 2000. Photo: Capture América TV

What did Verónica Linares study?

Verónica Linares studied Communication Sciences at the Women’s University of the Sacred Heart (UNIFÉ), and obtained a bachelor’s degree.

When was Verónica Linares born?

Verónica Linares on her marriage: “I will be an old girlfriend”

Despite the fact that she is 46 years old, the television host assures that this does not interest her. “In fact, I’m going to be an old girlfriend,” she added in an interview for the newspaper El Popular.

She said that, since the death of the father of her partner Rebeca Escribns, she and her partner realized how important it is to carry out the plans that they have postponed for a long time.

“We are thinking about that with my husband, we have something postponed for a long time. My father-in-law died recently, he suffered from the same thing as Rebbe’s father. When the family dies, he makes you think that there are pending things and you don’t have to leave them pending for a long time because you don’t know what is going to happen. Now that the crazy woman has returned, happily, I told her ‘Save the date’ and she was moved, ”said the journalist.