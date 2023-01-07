Criticized or not, what’s done is done and Cristino Ronaldo is a new footballer for Al-Nassr, the Arab football giant. Naturally, from a sporting point of view, this movement could represent the end of the Portuguese’s career, or at least it is an asterisk compared to the big stages he has been on years ago; Assessing the economic aspect, it is a fact that there is talk of the most lucrative contract in the history of sports.
This being the case, it seems impossible to conclude another situation other than understanding that Cristiano accepted this movement solely for financial interest, because although he did not have open doors in the European giants, there were options to continue his career in second-tier leagues on the old continent. or even in the most powerful in America, soccer in Brazil, where now, a club openly points out that they presented a formal offer to the Portuguese, with a higher salary figure, but even so, it was well below what was offered by the Al-Nassr. This is Corinthians and this was confirmed by the club’s president, Duilio.
The Conrinthians boss said that the club, with the support of sponsors, put an offer to Cristiano on the table, with a salary that equaled his earnings within United. However, the transfer became unaffordable at some point, as Al-Nassr came up with an offer and a higher figure than the Brazil team couldn’t even think of equaling one bit.
#Corinthians #presented #offer #sign #Cristiano #Ronaldo
