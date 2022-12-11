vernis hernandez He visited the set of “Sábado con Andrés” on December 10 to give more details about his career and his future projects. Just before presenting a new song, the artist reported having had problems with her YouTube channels and that’s when Andrés Hurtado urged her to open an OnlyFans account, to which the singer assured that she is considering it.

“ I am analyzing it. What do you say?… I am analyzing it and they have already proposed it to me, I am going to do a survey. I think so, I have to show off ”, he said between laughs. VIDEO: Panamericana TV