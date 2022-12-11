It is with seeing her tears to understand it. The match had not started Leonardo Castro, in the foreground on TV, cried profusely while singing Pereira’s anthem, and cried as the thousands of Pereiran fans cried, with that passion, with that nostalgia of being in a final. The most dangerous striker of the semester in the League broke down before so much emotion, but his tears were not a weakness: they were his first feint.

At the end of 90 minutes and a penalty shootout in which he did not fail, Leo Castro changed his nostalgia for euphoria. His look was the same as always, calm and happy, that look that deceives, which seems that of an innocent striker, but no. In his hands he carried a golden, shiny boot, as if recently polished, tightly held so as not to lose it, it was that of the championship scorer, the one who wore shoes for the 15 goals he scored, goals that elevated Pereira to the top. star. And so, with a loot he didn’t want to neglect, he’d party and jump, and his ponytail jump with him. And then, with the serenity of a satiated goalscorer, he spoke, and when they asked him what he felt about winning the star with Pereira, he said a phrase that sounded honest to him. And if you don’t believe him, remember his tears. “We dreamed about it with my wife when we came to Pereira, we said that we were going for a dream, and it could be achieved,” he said, and his wife next to him, witness to those words, to that emotion.

When Leonardo Castro has been asked where he comes from, where his goals came from, he answers with the usual sincerity: “I came out of nowhere.” So it was. Castro, who was born in the municipality of El Tambo, Cauca, but grew up in Pereira, had a fortuitous appearance. His dream was that of many, to play soccer, do it well, reach professionalism, win titles, hopefully with Pereira.

Leonardo Castro, goalscorer of the League. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / Time

But since he was just a young man who dreamed, he had to earn a living, and he had to carve out a rough, difficult path. And then one better understands his tears. Castro is not only a worker in the area. From a very young age, he ventured into working life to help his family. Fighting with the study, he was a construction worker, he worked in homes of agricultural products. One day they asked him to work in garbage collection with the city cleaning company and what do you think Castro said? Well, of course, that of one, that what was it time to do. He got on the garbage truck and went to work.

He remembers that one of his first cleaning trips was to his own neighborhood, and he was not given anything, no shame, it was a job and he was there to work. There he arrived as the best reinforcement, not only for the cleaning tasks that today make an entire community proud, but also for the business soccer team.

But although it was rumored in the city that a young scorer wreaked havoc in the area, that he looked good, in general they did not know him beyond certain tournaments. So he tried his luck elsewhere. He was in La Equidad, in Envigado, in Barranquilla, and nothing happened. Either they did not see it well or they were not convinced.

That string of no, no, didn’t make her think of throwing in the towel. But his destiny was to return to Pereira. There she was waiting for his opportunity. When he appeared to her, he did not miss her. He became a footballer as he says, out of nowhere, at the age of 22, and since then he has been a good scorer, one of those who cry to fake it and then vent their brutality with goal shots.

Castro debuted professionally with DT Jose Ferdinand Santa in 2014. He scored 12 goals in his first B tournament. He scored 18 in the next. He did not achieve promotion with Pereira, but he took flight to A. Independiente Medellín, the same rival that left bitter in the final because of Leo and his team, went for him at that time and took him away. It was the year 2016. In the DIM he knew what it was to be a champion, he won a League and two Colombia Cups. His goals led him to a Colombia selection who won gold at the 2018 Central American Games, scored two goals, one in the final against Venezuela.

But when he was doing better, injuries diminished his career, they were the uncomfortable trip. One of them, the one that soccer players fear the most: a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which took him off the pitch for 6 months. In 2021, the DIM gave him a letter of departure, so Castro, with many goals behind him, aware that his present was not the best because he did not play, spoke with his wife and together, as he has already said, they decided to return to Pereira, a Pereira who in principle did not have such great aspirations, but who was building a project, first with DT Alexis Márquez, then with Alejandro Restrepo. In the first semester Castro scored 9 goals and in the second he reached 15.

Castro defines from the left, or from the right, he likes the walls, he takes advantage of them, he is also fast and has precision in his shot. That is why today, at 30 years old, several teams were going for him, even a couple of Argentines fought, but finally Castro will continue his scoring career in Millonarios, who went ahead of everyone and yesterday confirmed his stellar signing. For now, Castro sleeps with the loot of gold under his pillow and dreams of the goals he promises dressed in blue. He leaves his Pereira in style, he left them a star, and he leaves because he wants new challenges.

“I worked very hard for this, thank God I am given the opportunity, I thank my family who supported me in everything and this fan who welcomed me very well,” Castro said on Wednesday, already with glory behind him, and with the broken voice, and if he cried, as he cried in the hymn, we already understood that they were tears of struggle: his first feint to go for much more.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

