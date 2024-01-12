While it is true, Vernis Hernandez She is not Peruvian, the young Cuban talent has managed to captivate the demanding Peruvian ear with her melodious voice. That is why she earned a place in the music industry of our country, where she arrived a few years ago in search of new opportunities far from her hometown. Cuba.

What happened to Vernis Hernández?

Vernis Hernandez She was interviewed by Christopher Gianotti on his podcast 'Burning Questions' where she responded to “What is the strangest experience you have had in your life?” Faced with the unknown and with a little effort, the artist remembered a fan who kissed her without her consent. “Once I was at Tumbao and we were in a group and then, suddenly, one of her friends (an acquaintance) starts greeting everyone and passes by where I am and slaps me in the mouth.. So right in the mouth. He didn't even know her. She was a friend of the group that was there, she arrived, started greeting everyone and tackled me head-on in the mouth. At that moment my reaction was like 'What happened here?', then I looked to the sides as if to say 'Has anyone seen this pod?' I've never experienced that kind of thing, I've never kissed a woman.”he recalled.

However, she admitted that the young woman still follows her on her Instagram account, they have crossed paths again, but they did not talk about it again. “I don't know if she was drunk, the subject was never brought up“, he said, and preferred to keep his identity: “I can't throw her out“.

Who is Vernis Hernández's crush?

Another question that the Cuban answered was about her tastes in men. She revealed that she was attracted to Erick Delgado, although at first I didn't remember his name. ““You can't talk about these kinds of things anymore as a public person.”, he commented, and spoke very briefly about him. Furthermore, she said that she has never crossed paths with him.