Aircraft with 3 passengers and 1 pilot disappeared on New Year's Eve, on Sunday (Dec 31), while taking off towards Ilhabela

The Military Police of São Paulo reported this Friday (12 January 2024) that they located in Paraibuna, a municipality close to the north coast of the State, the helicopter that had been missing for 12 days. The corporation published on its profile on X (formerly Twitter) an image in which it is possible to see the wreckage of the aircraft.

The helicopter disappeared after taking off from Campo de Marte Airport, in the north of São Paulo, heading to Ilhabela, on the coast of São Paulo and was located by the Military Police.

In total, there were 3 passengers and 1 pilot on the aircraft. The case was registered on New Year's Eve, on December 31, 2023.

This report will receive more information.