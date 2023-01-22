The Veracruz Carnival I know celebrates annually in February in the Veracruz cityMexico, in his pier and in its streets.

Since last year, the carnival is celebrated during the summerso the Veracruz Carnival 2023 will be from June 29 to July 5.

It is considered one of the most important carnivals and crowded from the country due to its great tradition and its great parade of comparsas and its traditional music called “they are jarocho“.

The celebration lasts several days and features a wide variety of activities and events, such as troupe paradescostume contests, traditional music competitionspopular dances, typical food contests, among others.

The comparsas parade is one of the most outstanding events of the Veracruz carnival, where the comparsas parade through the streets of the city accompanied by traditional music and dances.

Within the carnival, the carnival queen jarochowho represents the entire state.

In addition, during the carnival, several traditional music contests are held, where different groups of “son jarocho” perform and the best group is awarded.

We recommend you read

The Veracruz carnival is a great popular festival that attracts thousands of tourists and visitors every year and is considered one of the main celebrations in Mexico.