The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should announce this Monday, 23, new ambassadors and secretaries, according to the Estadão/Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. The expectation is that those chosen for the main posts of Brazilian representation abroad will be announced.

From the names quoted at the time, three of the ten secretariats at Itamaraty would be headed by women. The number is seen as low by diplomats in a scenario in which President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, promised to increase gender diversity in the current administration’s leadership positions.

According to sources, the person most likely to take over the Brazilian embassy in Washington is Maria Luiza Viotti, who was Brazil’s representative at the United Nations (UN). Antônio Patriota, who was chancellor in Dilma Rousseff’s government, should be announced as ambassador in London. In Paris, the position should remain with Ricardo Neiva Tavares, who was ambassador in Rome.

The strongest name to take over the secretariat for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Pasta is Gisela Padovan. The secretariat for Europe and North America should be with Maria Luisa Escorel. The Secretariat for Climate, Energy and the Environment will be headed by André Corrêa do Lago and the Secretariat for Administrative Management by Fátima Ishitani.

In embassies, the vision is that women could occupy at least 40% of posts, something that, according to what is being discussed now, will not happen. According to a study by the Association of Brazilian Diplomats (ADB) women represented 23% of the total number of diplomats at Itamaraty in 2022, but there was an under-representation in leadership positions (below 20%). Of the top 25 career positions, none were headed by a woman.