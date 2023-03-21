The Venezuelan Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El-Aissamiresigned from his position on Monday after a new corruption investigation was opened over the weekend that would implicate state-owned officials PDVSAfor which a former manager was already arrested.

“By virtue of the investigations that have been initiated into serious acts of corruption in PDVSA [Petróleos de Venezuela]; I have made the decision to present my resignation as Minister of Petroleum, with the purpose of fully supporting, accompanying and backing this process“El Aissami said in a message on Twitter.

By virtue of the investigations that have been initiated into serious acts of corruption in PDVSA; I have made the decision to present my resignation as Minister of Petroleum, with the purpose of fully supporting, accompanying and backing this process. —Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) March 20, 2023

“In the same way, in my capacity as a revolutionary militant, I place myself at the disposal of the leadership of the (Government party) PSUV to support this crusade that President Nicolás Maduro has undertaken against the anti-values ​​that we are obliged to fight, even with our lives. “, he added.

The until now head of the Ministry of Petroleum is included, together with Maduro, on a “wanted” list by the United States Government, that three years ago offered a reward of 10 million dollars for his capture, for allegedly being related to drug trafficking and other crimes.

This Monday, the National Anti-Corruption Police arrested the now former head of the National Superintendence of Cryptoactives (Sunacrip) Joselit Ramírez, as well as two judges and a Chavista mayor, for being involved in alleged acts of administrative corruption, as confirmed by the state channel Venezolana de Television (VTV).

The detainees, in addition to Ramírez, were identified as Cristóbal Cornieles, president of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of Caracas; José Mascimino Márquez, control judge in crimes associated with terrorism, and Pedro Hernández, mayor of the Santos Michelena municipality of Aragua state (center).

EFE and AFP