Everything he does is with a lot of passion! The actress Katia Condos has a great artistic journey throughout the career that she has acquired during all the years that she has worked. All the characters that she has interpreted have been in the cinema, theater and television

Katia Condos: artistic trajectory

The talented Katia Regina Elsa Condos Seoane was born in Lima on May 15, 1970

What degree did Katia Condos study and at what university?

The actress Katia Condos studied Communications at the University of Lima, despite the fact that she could not finish said profession for personal reasons. However, the reason why she decided to choose said branch of hers was because of her stepfather’s influence on her. Because he was a commercial photographer and apparently had a studio in her home. This was detailed by the artist herself when she appeared on the podcast “Confesiones A la brasa” to tell details of her life.

In this regard, he stated: ”

Why did Katia Condos abandon her professional studies?

dfgyhui