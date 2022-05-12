In political times, 2024 is just around the corner and the opposition still does not present a clear presidential candidate to compete that year with Chavismo. Trying to come to an agreement A group of Venezuelan opponents went to Panama this week to hold a kind of extraordinary “conclave.”

A close source told EL TIEMPO that what is being debated is the expansion of the so-called G4, made up of the parties Primero Justicia (PJ), Voluntad Popular (VP), Acción Democrática (AD) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), to include more political organizations. Also the rules of the possible primary elections to choose a candidate and the return of the negotiations in Mexico.

Present at the meeting are Julio Borges (PJ), Leopoldo López (VP), Luis Aquiles Moreno (AD), Luis Emilio Rondon (UNT). Delsa Solórzano from the Encuentro Ciudadano organization is another of the attendees, also considered close to Juan Guaidó.

According to sources from the official sector, this meeting is due to pressure from the United States so that the opposition continues its actions and insists on resuming dialogue with Maduro in Mexico.

Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, (PSUV) affirmed that these negotiations were hit by the US, warning that it was very unlikely to resume them.

Although at the beginning of the year it seemed that the relationship between the Joe Biden administration and Venezuela showed signs of lowering tensions and there was even talk of a possible easing of the sanctions against the Nicolás Maduro regime, the truth is that The White House resumed the discourse of maintaining its strong hand against Chavismo. Of course, the North American country insists on a negotiation process.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, and Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezuela.

No consensus of ideas among the Venezuelan opposition

While a group tries to reach agreements in a secret meeting, which would end this Thursday, other representatives show their differences before another equally important space for international pressure such as the European Union.

María Corina Machado, Henrique Capriles, Gerardo Blyde and Juan Guaidó participated in a session of the European Parliament on the Venezuelan electoral issue.

Machado insisted that forces must be “aligned for a true negotiation that ends in a real election.” He assured that the elections that take place are to “legitimize and wash the face of the regime.”

For his part, Capriles said that the issue of the Venezuelans was not about competitive elections because that was not the concern of the citizens. For him, the first thing is to improve the economic situation and then go to the polls.

Blyde, who is the head of the opposition delegation to the talks in Mexico, insisted in his negotiation speech that the talks mechanism be resumed.

Juan Guaidó focused on asking the EU to keep up the pressure so that Venezuela can “implement” the recommendations made by the EU Electoral Observation Mission in the last elections in December.

