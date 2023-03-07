Venezuela once again presents a high number of infections by Covid-19

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
So far no new deaths from the virus have been reported.
At least 74 new patients were reported throughout the national territory.
Health authorities in Venezuela have turned on its alarms again due to the increase in Covid 19 infections that had already ceased in the country.
According to the latest report issued by the Ministry of Health, 74 new patients were diagnosed with the virus and are added to the 280 cases that were active in the country.
The report details that the new infections were acquired by community transmission and that most of them were registered in the Aragua region, where there are 71 confirmed people.
Of the 74 new patients, 40 are men, 34 are women, and 17 are minors. and no deaths due to the virus have yet been reported.
In Venezuela the total number of infected citizens is 552,125 people, of which only 1 percent have lost their lives.
The Presidential Commission for the Prevention, Care and Control of Covid-19 recommends continue with biosecurity measures, reinforce mass vaccination and increase the use of face masks during these days of contagion.
In addition, indicate that of the 354 active cases, 90 receive care in health centers due to previous pathologies or special care.
JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS
JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS
