Genoa on the field with the 3-5-2 to beat Cosenza and return to second place. No news in the starting eleven for Alberto Gilardino who, for tonight’s match, also finds Ekuban among the available players. In the 3-man defense there will be Bani – who has recovered from the blow to the shoulder – together with Vogliacco and Dragusin. Sabelli will be the fifth on the right while on the opposite side new chance from the first minute for Haps. Sturaro is back in the middle and will play together with Badelj and Strootman. Forward almost obligatory choices for the rossoblù coach who relies on the Puscas-Gudmundsson duo from the first minute.

Genoa-Cosenza, real-time updates at this link

In search of salvation points, however, Cosenza by mister Viali who doesn’t give up on the 4-3-2-1 even at Ferraris. Marras and D’Urso will play behind striker Nasti, author of a brace in the derby won against Reggina.

The official formations:

GENOA (3-5-2): Martinez; Bani, Vogliacco, Dragusin; Sabelli, Sturaro, Badelj, Strootman, Haps; Gudmundsson, Puscas

COSENZA (4-3-2-1): Micai; Rispoli, Meroni, Vaisanen, Venturi; Cortinovis, Calò, Brescianini; Marras, D’Urso; You were born