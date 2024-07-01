Veneto: Flai Cgil, 13 Indian-origin laborers discovered who worked up to 14 hours a day

Flai Cgil Veneto has discovered thirteen laborers of Indian origin who were working in exploitative conditions and living in indecent and inhuman conditions. As reported in a note relaunched by Agenzia Nova, “all this took place for several months in the Treviso countryside, where about 50 laborers lived in a farmhouse in the Marca in slave-like conditions under the threat of unscrupulous gangmasters who forced them to work up to 14 hours a day. Today, some laborers, thanks to Flai Cgil, have had the courage to report and are currently in protected facilities made available by Progetto Navigare”.