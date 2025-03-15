The forecast of snowfall and very low temperatures, especially in the northern half, will activate this Sunday alerts in six autonomous communitiesaccording to the forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet).

Specifically, the Nevada forecast will put the provinces of Teruel, Ávila, Burgos, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Madrid, La Rioja, Cuenca, Guadalajara -Rregion in which the alert has risen to orange-, Barcelona, ​​Girona and Lleida, while the three mentioned provinces of Catalonia next to Huesca will have the addition of being at risk by the cold, which will result In especially notable frost in the Pyrenean area.

In a broader plane, the organism has planned a situation of instability in the peninsula and the Balearic Islands with predominance of cloudy skies and weak rainfall, affecting most of the center and half a peninsular and, later, the peninsular northeast.

The key will pass through the northern peninsular half, where rainfall is expected, leaveI am important accumulated in the central systemIberian system, northern plateau, Alcarria de Guadalajara and later in Pyrenees; In fact, they have estimated that the snow level will be around 600/900 meters in the northern third, 900/1,200 meters in the center and 1,200/1,500 meters in the southeast.

In the temperature section, they have predicted that the maxims will increase in the archipelagos and the Pyrenees and descend in the east of the northern plateau and Iberian system, remaining without major changes in the rest, while lminimums will descend in the Peninsular NortheastBalearic Islands and Eastern Canary Islands and will increase in the rest of the Peninsula and in Western Canary Islands.

Prediction by Autonomous Communities

GALICIA: Nubous at the north and southeast ends and little cloudy in the rest, increasing to cloudy at the end of the day in the southern half, with probable mists and morning fog banks in southern Ourense and inside of Lugo. Weak rains are not ruled out in the northern end and Southeast in the morning, more likely on the coast of A Mariña. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maxims without changes or light ascent. Weak frosts inside the eastern half, interior of Pontevedra and east inside A Coruña. Variable lazy wind in Ourense and East and Northeast in the rest, of greater intensity in the coast north of Finisterra and with intervals of greater intensity in the rest of the coast.

ASTURIAS: Cloud intervals tending to little cloudy, without ruling out weak rainfall, which will be more likely in the western coast and are not expected in the southwest. Mists are not ruled out inside and isolated fog benches in high areas of the mountain range. The snow level between 500-700 meters. Temperatures without significant changeswith weak frosts inside and moderate in summits. The wind will be lazy variable with predominance of the northeast during the central hours and with intervals of greater intensity in the coast.

CANTABRIA: Cloud or cloudy intervals tending to little cloudy at the end of the day. Mists are not ruled out inside and isolated fog benches in high areas of the mountain range. Weak rainfall, which will be less likely in the southwest and that they will tend to refer in the afternoon. The snow level will be between 500-700 meters. Temperatures without changes or in light decrease, with weak frosts inside, which will be locally moderate in summits. The wind will blow variable, with predominance of the north component, tending to the end of the day on the coast.

THE BASQUE COUNTRY: Cloud or cloudy intervals, with probable mists and morning fog banks in high areas of the interior. Weak rainfall, which will be more likely on the coast and that They will tend to send at the end of the day. Temperatures without significant changes. Weak frosts inside. The wind will be lazy variable, with a predominance of the northern component during the central hours.

Castilla y León: Cloud or covered, with rainfall to moderate in the east and south, there is also a probability that they occur, but weaker, in the rest, tending to reduce cloudiness and make the most scattered rainfall, From west to this, in the second half of the day. The snow level will be between 800 to 1,200 meters in the southwest and 600 to 1,000 in the rest. Fog banks in the east and south. The minimum temperatures without changes or in ascent and the maximum decrease in the east and south and without changes in the rest. Weak frosts, which can be moderated in the east and in mountain areas. The winds will be northeast or variable, lazy.

NAVARRE: Cloudy skies tending to cloudy intervals, without discarding weak, more likely and intense rainfall in the southern and north third during the second half of the day. Brumas and some morning and nocturnal fog bank in the northwest. The snow level will be around 500-700 meters. Minimum temperatures without changes or in descent, in general light and maxims with few changes. Generalized weak frosts, except in the valleys of Baztán and Bidasoa and the Ebro banks. The wind will be variable, with predominance of the north and northwest during the central hours.

RIOJA: Cloud or very cloudy, with a probability of weak rainfall, which will be safer in the Iberian, reducing cloudiness at night. The snow level will be between 600 and 800 meters. Temperatures without changes or in descent. Weak frosts, more likely in this and in the Sierra, where they can be locally moderate. The wind will be lazy from the northeast.

ARAGON: Cloud intervals, increasing cloudy sky in the afternoon. Weak rainfall is expected, at most moderate in the southern half in the second half of the last day in Pyrenees; They are not ruled out in the rest more dispersed. The snow level will be around 1,000-1,200 meters in the Iberian system, and the 700-1,000 in the Pyrenees. The minimum ascent temperatures in the Iberian system of Teruel and without major changes in the rest; the maxims without changes in the Pyrenees and Iberian system and in descent in the rest. Except in areas near the Ebro Valley, weak frosts, which can be moderate in the Iberian and strong system in the Pyrenees. The wind will blow variable laziness with a predominance of the west component from noon.

CATALONIA: Cloud intervals, increasing cloudy sky in the second half of the day. Weak rainfall are expected in the eastern half of the day, Not ruling out in the rest more dispersed. The snow level will be around 1,000-1,200 meters in the Pyrenees, with possible significant snowfalls in the eastern sector at the last hours. The minimum temperatures without changes or in slight decrease and the maximums on the rise in the Pyrenees and without changes or in slight decrease in the rest. Locally strong frosts in the Pyreneeswhich will be extended to the rest of the interior of the northern half with weak, timely moderate intensity. The wind will be lazy variable, with moderate northwest in the Ampurdán; In the second half of the day the west component will predominate, with weak intensity.





ESTREMADURA: Cloud or covered, with weak or occasionally moderate rainfall, which will be more likely at dawn and in the south at night. The snow level will be 1,000 to 1,400 meters. Minimum ascent and maximum temperatures with slight changes. The winds will be southwest and at the end of the southeast, lazy with moderate intervals.

Community of Madrid: Cloudy or covered sky, opening clear in the afternoon. Probable mists in the Sierra in the first half of the day. Weak rains and showers moving from southwest to Northeast, referring from the afternoon. LSnow level will be 1,000-1,200 metersdown during the morning to 800-1,000 meters. Possibility of significant snowfall in the Sierra, where the greatest thicknesses are expected above 800 meters. Minimum ascent temperatures, except in the Sierra; maximums in slight descent in the mountains and this east. Weak frosts in the Sierra and in the northern zone, being moderate in Cumbres. The wind will be lazy variable, somewhat more intense in the afternoon.

Castilla-La Mancha: Weak rains and showers moving from southwest to Northeast throughout the day, which will be less likely at the end in the east. The snow level at 800-1000 meters, rising to 1000-1200 from the afternoon. Significant snowfall in Guadalajara Above 800 meters in the Alcarria, 1,000 meters in the mountains and parameras, and in the Serranía de Cuenca above 1,100 meters. The minimum ascent temperatures, which will be less accused in Guadalajara and the southeast and remarkable in the Sierra San Vicente. The maximum descent in Guadalajara and the Serranía de Cuencain slight rise in the southern third and without changes in the rest. Weak frosts in Guadalajara and Serranía de Cuenca, moderate in higher areas. The wind will be lazy from southwest and west, rereclaiming moderate during the day, accompanied by probable very strong gusts in the mountains of Alcaraz and safe.

Valencian Community: Cloud intervals, which will be more abundant in central hours, when weak and dispersed rainfall will be probable, more likely in the north and interior. The snow level north will be around 1,000-1,200 meters. Minimum temperatures in light ascent in Valencia and without changes in the rest; The maximums in slight descent in the northern half and without changes in the rest. Weak frosts inside the northern half. The wind will be lazy from the west, except in Castellón, where it will be lazy variable; In the afternoon, it will run a moderate southern component throughout the coast, except in Castellón, which will be northern component with moderate gusts.





Murcia region: Cloudy skies, without ruling out occasional showers, more likely in the north of the region. Minimal temperatures without changes, with weak frosts in the northwest; The maximums on the rise. Winds will blow from lazy to moderate west component, more intense in the Catagena Campo.

Balearic Islands: Cloud intervals with occasional showers, which can be accompanied by small hail. Night temperatures in slight descent and rising day. The wind, in general, lazy west component.

ANDALUSIA: Very cloudy skies with occasional, more intense and frequent showers in the Betic Sierras during the afternoon, and at the western end at the end of the daybeing less likely in the Mediterranean aspect. The snow level will rise from 1,300 to 1,800 meters. Minimum ascent temperatures in the western half; in the rest, unchanged or on the rise. The winds will be lazy to moderate west component, occasionally strong on the Mediterranean coast and in eastern high areas.

CANARY ISLANDS: Predomination of the few cloudy skies. In the last hours they will increase to cloudy in the north and west of the Western Islands, where rains are not discarded, in general weak. Temperatures in light ascentbecoming moderate in the maximum of interior areas. The wind will be lazy of variable direction, turning to the west component during the second half of the day in the western ones and increasing to moderate. In central summits of Tenerife, moderate to fuerte del Oeste, where very strong gusts are not ruled out from the afternoon.