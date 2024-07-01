The police found a newborn baby in a doorway in the San Isidro neighborhood on Sunday night. The child still had the umbilical cord and was in good condition, so, after being treated by Samur, he was transferred to the hospital. The police have taken over the investigation to try to find the parents.

Around twelve thirty at night, a pedestrian called the police to report that he had found a baby inside a supermarket bag in a doorway on Toboso Street. It was clear that it was a newborn due to its characteristics and because it still had the umbilical cord. Officers from the Carabanchel police station and Samur health workers came to the scene and, after checking the child’s good condition, took him to a hospital.

The police will now take steps to identify the baby’s parents and will analyse the cameras in the area to see if anyone has been seen leaving the bag in the doorway. This morning, members of the forensic police have gone to that spot to take samples and carry out a visual inspection. DNA tests or fingerprints on the bag could also provide clues to the whereabouts of the person or people who abandoned him. Logically, they had left him there just minutes before, or he would not have survived.

This is the third baby found in Madrid this year, luckily this one has been found alive. On May 12, a citizen discovered a newborn inside a garbage bag in some containers in the Barajas district on a street with little traffic. Homicide Group V took over the investigation. The child was less than a month old and showed no signs of violence.

On June 25, a worker found the body of another baby in the Valdemingómez landfill. The employee at the packaging plant raised the alarm first thing in the morning. The first hypotheses suggest that someone could have thrown it into a packaging container and thus arrived in a truck to that plant. The body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine to determine the cause of death. It was the third time that a dead baby appeared in this landfill since it was put into operation.

