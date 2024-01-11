Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

The USA and Great Britain are likely to attack the pro-Iranian Houthis. (Archive image) © dpa/Hani Mohammed

The Houthis are escalating their attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Now the USA and Great Britain want to strike and are planning retaliatory strikes.

Washington – Fears about an expansion of the war in Israel, which previously seemed unlikely, could become reality on the night of Thursday (January 11) to Friday. Most recently, the pro-Iranian Houthis in Yemen launched a new attack on ships in the Red Sea and even directly targeted British and American warships in the area. British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced: “Enough is enough.”

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea: retaliation by the USA and Great Britain “in a few hours”

Now the thread of patience with the Houthis has finally broken. Citing US officials, people close to the Houthis and its own sources, the British broadcaster reported Sky News and the US newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the USA would prepare together with Great Britain for retaliatory attacks against the Houthis. The attacks would begin “in just a few hours,” it said on Thursday evening Sky News citing newspaper sources The Times.

The US newspaper even reported details of the planned strikes. Accordingly, facilities for firing drones and missiles as well as weapons depots and radar systems of the Houthis will be targeted. The Iranian-trained and supported militia has already moved some of its weapons depots to other locations and fortified its facilities. Apparently to keep the damage as low as possible.

The USA and Great Britain want to attack the Houthis in Yemen from the air

The British Cabinet met under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for an emergency meeting. Immediately after the meeting, British media reported that they were preparing for retaliation. Senior Tory MP Alicia Kearns said Sky News, the situation in the Red Sea is no longer tolerable. Therefore, any planned military action against the Houthis is “proportionate”.

Kearns said airstrikes would restore deterrence and eliminate the threat against ships in the Red Sea. An Israeli official also confirmed this to the news portal Axiosattacks against the Houthis are imminent and are “very close”. (bb)