Thursday, May 11, 2023, 02:46



The general secretary of the PSRM-PSOE and candidate for the Presidency of the Community, Pepe Vélez, assured yesterday that the PSOE, from the Government of Spain, “is implementing unprecedented measures to facilitate access to housing.” The leader of the Murcian socialists made these statements after learning that of the 20,000 affordable homes that the Government of Spain announced that they were going to be built throughout the country on disused land belonging to the Ministry of Defence, in the Region of Murcia “1,274 will be built , located in the municipalities of Lorca, San Javier, Murcia and Cartagena».

“With this measure we promote urban development and the promotion of affordable housing and we contribute to guaranteeing the constitutional right to enjoy decent and adequate housing. The Government of Spain is making a real and clear commitment to housing for young people and families who need it the most », he said. The PSRM candidate promised to complement this measure of the Government of Spain “with the public land available to the Autonomous Community for housing construction.”

In addition, he promised to “complete the aid from the State Housing Plan and the Youth Rental Bonus with his own funds and to guarantee full compliance with the new Housing Law in the Region, to which the current regional Executive completely refuses because it It has become a law-breaking government.” And he charged against the management of President Fernando López Miras, “who is only dedicated to blocking aid from the Government of Spain.”