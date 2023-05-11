Sullivan pointed to the continuation of efforts in the region to reach a cease-fire, stressing the need to calm tensions and prevent further bloodshed.

Sullivan affirmed the US administration’s firm support for Israel’s security and its right to defend its people from indiscriminate missile attacks.

On Wednesday evening, Farah Haq, deputy spokesman for the United Nations, said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the deaths of civilians in Gaza as “unacceptable.”

Haq added that Guterres demands “(it) stop immediately” and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

Haq continued, “Israel must fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportionate use of force and take all possible precautions to avoid harming civilians and civilian objects while carrying out military operations.”

Three Palestinians were killed, at dawn on Thursday, in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a residential apartment in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

And the Sky News Arabia correspondent stated that Israeli F-16 warplanes fired a missile at a residential apartment in Hamad Town, killing three citizens, injuring those in it, some of whom were described as serious, and completely destroying it, causing damage. on the property of neighboring citizens.

With the destruction of this apartment, the number of houses that were completely and partially destroyed by Israeli missiles in different areas of the Gaza Strip rises to 14, especially in Gaza City and Rafah in the south of the Strip.

The death toll for the third day in a row reached 22 and 64 wounded, most of them children and women, some of whom had critical and serious wounds, in addition to the destruction of apartments, houses, private properties, sites and agricultural lands.