“Max Verstappen is Schumacher, only Charles Leclerc can worry him”. Like this Franz Tost he crowned the reigning world champion currently very much on the way to winning his personal second world champion since he has an 80-point advantage over Charles Leclerc when there are still nine races to go this season. Verstappen – the highest paid driver on the starting grid like Lewis Hamilton – in this 2022 he won 8 races of the first 13 disputed, a roadmap that unites him to other F1 greats.

The AlphaTauri team principal stressed that the Dutch driver has yet to reach theapex career according to his judgment, while Lewis Hamilton, due to the inexorable progress of the passing of time, is experiencing a downward parable. Charles Leclerc is the same age as Verstappen and together with Lando Norris and George Russell is destined to play for the next world titles that will be up for grabs in F1.

According to Frederic Vasseur, Charles Leclerc has a talent that unites him only with Lewis Hamilton on the starting grid. “His greatest quality besides pure speed and talent? I’ve only seen such a harsh and self-critical rider when the service offered was below the required standards – the words of the Alfa Romeo team principal reached by the German newspaper Speedweek.com – aka Lewis Hamilton. All the other drivers would slap each other on the back complimenting themselves when they win, but Leclerc and Hamilton think they could have driven better ”.

Vasseur was able to closely observe Charles Leclerc in 2018 when the Monegasque made his F1 debut with Alfa Romeo and also shared with the 1997 class the victorious season in GP3 in 2016 with the ART Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver, for example, had no qualms about taking all the responsibility for off the track in France while he was leading the race.