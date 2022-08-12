With the high temperature that are characterizing our summer, replenishing liquids and mineral salts will become a simple and healthy habit thanks to Bosch MES4000 centrifugewhich will not only simplify the actions to be taken for the extraction of fruit and vegetable juices, but will improve the quality of your life.

Bosch MES4000 centrifuge: here’s why to buy it

The design of Bosch products is the same as ile and the same applies to the Bosch MES4000 centrifuge: black in color and with linear and sober lines, it is not only an appliance that will become indispensable, but also a piece of furniture that will enhance the aesthetics of the your kitchen.

Thanks to High power and performance motor of 1000w two speeds and to the load tube with 84mm diameter, you can centrifuge whole fruit and vegetables, without first having to cut them, saving you time and effort. The ceramic blade and the polished electroaxciaio microfilter facilitate both the extraction of juices and their cleaning.

The Bosch MES4000 centrifuge is equipped with

spout with dripstop anti-drop system which prevents dripping and keeps the work surface cleaner. Together with the body for the centrifuges you will have one 1 l juice carafe with foam separator. All this and much more can be found on Amazon at the price of 139.00 euros instead of 209.90 euros with a saving of 70.90 euros, but hurry up because the offer will only last 10 days while stocks last.