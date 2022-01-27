Vasco scored in the debut for the Campeonato Carioca. This Wednesday (26), Cruzmaltino scored 4-2 at Volta Redonda at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda (RJ). The match was marked by coach Zé Ricardo’s debut at Gigante da Colina. He had previously directed the team between August 2017 and June 2018.

Midfielder Gabriel Pec opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the first half, completing the move by side Weverton on the right. At 31, midfielder Bruno Nazário crossed from the right and forward Raniel, with a header, increased the advantage. In the 41st minute, midfielder Nenê received Gabriel Pec and scored the third.

Striker Pedrinho discounted for Voltaço at 46, but midfielder Juninho, shortly after the return of the break, scored with Nenê and made the fourth of Vasco. At 17, defender Dilsinho took advantage of the rebound of a shot by Pedrinho and scored the second of the hosts, but the reaction ended there. Cruzmaltino didn’t know what it was like to win eight games ago, since October last year, when they beat Coritiba 2-1 in Serie B.

This Saturday (29), Vasco welcomes Boavista in São Januário, Rio de Janeiro, at 9 pm (Brasilia time). Earlier, at 6 pm on the same day, Volta Redonda faced Flamengo, again at Raulino de Oliveira.

Also this Wednesday, Audax Rio and Nova Iguaçu drew goalless at the Elcyr Resende de Mendonça stadium, in Saquarema (RJ). On Saturday, the hosts catch Portuguesa-RJ at Luso Brasileiro, in the state capital, at 3:30 pm. On Sunday (30), Laranja Mecânica will face Resende at Estádio do Trabalhador, in Resende (RJ), at 11 am.

