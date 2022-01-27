The Betis Look at the market without it disturbing its preparation for the remainder of the season. A ghost market for the verdiblanco club, which at the moment does not shuffle moves in its template, neither departure nor arrival, apart from the goodbye of Rob to Las Palmas executed last week. The economic situation, the main conditioning factor, minimizes any transfer path in the Verdiblanco team despite the fact that Manuel Pellegrini still have some needs on your campus with a view to the immediate future. But the reality is also assumed by the Chilean, aware that his wishes must be deferred next summer in relation to taking another step at a competitive level.

The Betic set It is alive in Europe and the Cup, while it is still located in Champions places in the league tournament. With this, the aspiration to raise the demands will be done under the same campus who was able to achieve this sporting situation in recent months. One of Pellegrini’s virtues was to ensure that almost all of his group reflected their best version and now it’s time to measure whether the requirements, some of them unexpected, can find a remarkable answer In the next weeks.

the club yes deck names to reinforce its workforce, but it is not expected that none of them show up on the scene in the present. Knowing the difficulty of investing, in Heliópolis they try to speed up procedures to tie up footballers at the end of their contract or that may represent a market opportunity for the summer. It is the case of the center Luis Felipe, who militates in the Latium, become one of the priorities to improve the center of the green and white defense. It has already carried out similar operations in the latest campaigns the Betis club and is forced to face the next markets in this way given the economic difficulties it is going through and that were exposed in its last General Meeting.