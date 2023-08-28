Vannacci: Alemanno hopes, not excluding his participation in the field

Vannacci in the political movement Gianni Alemanno is working on: for the moment it is a matter of pure suggestion. “There is something to discuss about ideas, it’s not that I agree with everything Vannacci writes”. The former mayor of Rome says it in Ceglie Messapica, where the event “La Piazza” was held by Affaritaliani.it, in the province of Brindisi, where the general who had risen to the headlines was also expected for the self-produced book “Il mondo in reverse”. A book that earned him a disciplinary action for the considerations concerning gays and feminists – among others – which are contained therein. Roberto Vannacci, shortly before the start of the three-day event organized by Afaritaliani, gave up because, he explained, “I didn’t know it was a political initiative”.

So it’s up to Alemanno, one of the few to publicly defend Vannacci, to catalyze the curiosity of journalists: “I’m not Vannacci’s spokesman, but I think this is a very delicate moment for him: the military disciplinary commission is evaluating his behaviour. From this point of view, it is understandable that he withdraws from public debates”. And yet, Vannacci’s descent into the field is being talked about with ever greater insistence, also thanks to the rassemblement work of the extreme right in which Alemanno works: “When I have heard him he has always said that he wants to continue in the military and therefore not it is by no means certain that he wants to go into politics. He does not exclude it, but it is not certain at all. It will also depend on the confrontations he will have with military discipline and see what will happen. For now he has made a cultural affirmation that must cause discussion and must not be censored and on which all politics must be measured”. The government too. And Alemanno spares no criticism of the executive and, in particular, of the Minister of Justice. “Crosetto was wrong because he judged Vannacci even before reading the book, even before the military commission made a decision”, says Alemanno.

“A minister must not do this. A minister must keep quiet or must defend one of his soldiers, never attack. It was a sensational slide and Meloni is silent. She does not say a word and this silence is already eloquent, as is “It is eloquent that in Fratelli d’Italia they did not attack Crosetto but they did not defend Vannacci. Crosetto made a slip, or had pressure from other realities”. But Vannacci is only one of the elements who see Alemanno away from Meloni’s line. “I don’t share the line that Giorgia Meloni is taking with this government. I don’t want to bring down this government, because if this government fell, a technical one would arrive, with the center-left and I don’t want this. But I think many things need to be reviewed , starting with the attitude of the war in Ukraine. For me it is wrong to put yourself on the front line with the United States in this war which costs a lot”.

Here is the reason for his political initiative: “We have organized ourselves outside the Brothers of Italy, with the Forum for Italian independence which brings together forty acronyms, and we have found many critical issues with this government. Now we will develop a comparison with the government and if they continue on this path we will create a new political movement to prevent many issues from becoming the left’s heritage”. With Vannacci? “He has to decide it, there are many ideas we need to discuss. It’s not that I agree with everything Vannacci has written, there are many questionable things, many things expressed in a somewhat barrack-like manner, we have to discuss from this point of sight and we will see if it will be possible to find a convergence”. What is not in question, however, is the respect mixed with a certain admiration that emerges from Alemanno’s words: “We are talking about a person who served the Italian state on the front line for 37 years, commanded the Folgore, Col Moschin, but do we want to respect such a person? Now that the government is a warmonger, does he go to the front line or does he send us people like Vannacci? He has been set aside for two reasons: the main one is that Vannacci has made a complaint about depleted uranium. He has been put in charge of the military geographical institute which is not even operational”.

“Meloni is silent, she does not say a word and this silence is already eloquent, as is the fact that some members of the Brothers of Italy did not attack Crosetto but defended Vannacci”. Thus the former mayor of Rome, Gianni Alemanno, answering a question on the story of General Vannacci, on the sidelines of the Italian affairs party underway in Ceglie Messapica. And on the position of the defense minister, Crosetto, he reiterated: “He had to keep quiet or defend him, perhaps an official defense. Instead he made a sensational slip and he would do well to admit his mistakes. Admitting mistakes is sometimes good”.

