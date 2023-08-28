In the early hours of August 25, Emilio de Palacios Caro died in Madrid, victim of a long illness. The son of an illustrious State prosecutor, he inherited from his father privileged genes for the practice of law. Emilio specialized in Commercial Law, a field in which he became a consummate expert. He began his professional career in the financial sector, forming part of the teams that deployed the Bank of Spain and the Deposit Guarantee Fund to channel one of the banking crises of the time. Later he founded a law firm in Madrid, whose success was endorsed, some time later, by its acquisition by a British multinational law firm. From that moment on, Emilio practiced his profession individually and continuously until shortly before his death.

In 1988, endorsed by the prestigious Bilbao lawyer Mario Fernández Pelaz, Palacios joined the then-called Grupo Correo as an adviser, grouped around the newspapers El Correo de Vizcaya and El Diario Vasco de Guipúzcoa, leaders of diffusion in the Basque Country, when Its shareholders decided to undertake a successful expansion campaign, which culminated, in just over a decade, in the articulation of the most powerful publishing group in the Spanish regional press, with more than a dozen leading newspapers in circulation and audience in their respective areas. of distribution.

Emilio actively participated in all these operations. In one of them -the acquisition of the prestigious Valladolid newspaper, El Norte de Castilla, cradle of many illustrious writers such as Delibes or Umbral- I had the opportunity to see how, in successive councils, Emilio began to forge a sincere friendship with Miguel Delibes, director of the newspaper and some time ago its director. Emilio admired the writer, whose work he had read from A to Z, and Delibes, who was also a doctor in Law, seemed to be attracted by the sympathy and professionalism of the lawyer, who held the position of secretary of the Board of Directors of the newspaper publishing company. After Delibes passed away, Palacios honored that friendship, giving himself selflessly, along with the writer’s children, Elisa and Germán, to the formation of the Miguel Delibes Foundation, for the conservation of the intellectual heritage that the laureate writer had bequeathed to Spanish letters. and universal. Emilio did not spare trips to Valladolid, intense and constant negotiations with authorities and sponsors, contributing to the legal backbone of the foundation and its subsequent consolidation, from his position as patron for life, a position for which he was appointed. It was his particular tribute to his deceased friend, of whom he spoke at all times with anointing, affection and deep respect.

In his advisory capacity, Palacios participated in the acquisition by Grupo Correo of an important shareholding package of the Tele 5 chain, which years later would be chaired by Alejandro Echevarría Busquet, CEO of Grupo Correo at the time.

Emilio frequently attended the meetings of the Group’s Management Committee, especially when specialized legal support was needed, which made him become one of the mainstays of its expansion. In them, he actively participated, exceeding the scope of his specialty and showing at all times the legal effectiveness that he treasured, always ready to smooth the decisions of the Committee, without under any circumstances diminishing the orthodoxy to which he was faithful at all times. His presence was, in addition, a reason for solace for the members of the Committee, when after the work sessions, relaxation settled, often around a repair lunch, in which we enjoyed teasing him because of his good tooth, always willing to enjoy the delights of the fertile Basque cuisine.

Emilio attended, at the beginning of the current century, in his capacity as legal adviser, the foundation of Vocento, the entity into which Grupo Correo became after the merger with the ABC newspaper, another veteran and distinguished national newspaper, forming and the largest Spanish press group. The operation led Vocento’s Board of Directors to make the decision to go public, with the aim of gaining financial muscle and undertaking a diversification process, which has ultimately determined the structuring of the powerful business group that is today in day. Once again, Emilio’s legal wisdom was relevant in bringing these complex operations to a successful conclusion.

In the second decade of this century, Palacios culminated his professional career in the communication sector with his appointment as a member of the Board of Directors of Vocento, representing the shareholding package owned by the Luca de Tena family, responding to the request of another of her great friends, Catalina and Soledad Luca de Tena. She remained in such a relevant position until her illness prevented her physical mobility, because her mental one remained intact until the end of her days.

An excellent companion and loyal friend, always willing to lend a selfless hand to anyone who entrusted him with personal legal issues, Emilio was devoted to his extended family to whom he was always very close, especially to his dear wife, Magda, his two eyes rights, his children Beatriz, a graduate in History, and Álvaro, a highly valued Telecommunications Engineer, and the grandchildren they gave him.

More than an obituary to use, these humble lines would like to be a tribute to the friend, to the imperishable being that will never cease to be present in the minds of those of us who had the privilege of enjoying his company. Emilio de Palacios, compendium of kindness above all. Rest in peace dear friend.