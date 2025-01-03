The third edition of GH Duo It started this Thursday with 16 new contestants who formed pairs and will have to live with their different grievances from the past. But, in addition to pairs, there were also some threesomes, like that of Javier, Vanessaformer contestants of GH 19, with the Argentine presenter Romina Malaspina. But the program wanted to play tricks and, before confirming the teams, told Vanessa that she had been expelled.

After they confirmed the participation of the Galician couple in this new season, all the viewers, and surely themselves, expected them to form a duo in the reality. But upon entering, Carlos Sobera informed them that she had been eliminated.

“The audience has been voting for the entire program and has decided with 99% of the votes expel Vanessa“said the presenter, jokingly, to see her reaction. In this way, a parallel was made to her contest in GH 19where they posed the dilemma of having only one of the two enter the house and they chose Vanessa; and then, when she was permanently expelled, she asked Javier to leave voluntarily to go with her.

Therefore, this fictional situation that the program posed was very poetic. But the contestant, Far from being angry about the decision, he set his goal on another person: Óscara former program partner who also returned to Guadalix de la Sierra as a contestant.

“Dear, I don’t stay upset like you did with Juan, you’re a bust,” Vanessa snapped at him when he started laughing at that “99% of the votes.”

“Unpresentable”, “witch” and “liar”“were some of the things the Basque responded to him, both because of how badly their friendship ended in GH 19 as for the interview she gave in Friday: “You sell your son on a set for four dollars, shame on you.”

“Judas Iscariot,” she called him. “You have no scruples.” Minutes later, both were still arguing and blaming each other for things from the past, while Javier didn’t say a word. But then, Carlos Sobera asked Óscar for his opinion on the expulsion and he said that It seemed to him “very fair and very necessarybecause a lady who behaves like her does not deserve to be anywhere but at home.

“He goes for easy applause and free attack, nothing happens. There is a difference between him and me, I accept the hearing’s decision, he does notit’s a bust,” she responded, showing that she was not angry about the elimination.

Javier’s other partner

After this, they took Vanessa to the confessional, where she met Marta Peñate, one of her great detractors. And, next to her, she saw live how her husband met Romina MalaspinaArgentine presenter and former contestant of Survivors 2018 who united Javier because of his imitation of the Argentine accent.

Still, she caught his deception right away: “An Argentine realizes it when he meets another Argentinefor me it is not, it did not pass the Argentine filter.

Finally, they revealed to the Galician that was not expelled and that He formed a trio with his partner and Malaspina.

The couple’s first argument

Once inside the house, Vanessa and Javier followed the same trend as their time in GH 19well they were involved in a couple’s argument on the first night because of their differences of opinion in bed.

When she went to sleep, she she wanted to be intimate with her husband and do quiltingsomething he didn’t want. “I’ve been waiting for many days,” she commented when faced with the rejection, but when she saw that it didn’t convince her, she got angry.

“I’m not going to crawl anymore. I’m tired. When you want something from me you’re not going to have it… I’ve been behind for many days,” he reproached him. “You’re already like this on the first day,” Javier replied.