Daniel Sanders (KTM), on motorcycles, and Henk Lategan (Toyota) on cars, are the first two leaders of the Dakar 2025 rally that began today with a 29 km prologue stage starting and finishing in the Bisha camp.

A first contact with the broken roads of southwestern Arabia in which the favorites in both categories reserved their strength for what is to come: the double 48-hour Chrono stage on January 5 and 6, and the marathon stage on the 8th.

Motorcycles

Sanders flies, but rookie Edgar Canet surprises

In the two-wheeled category, the prologue victory went to Daniel Sanders (KTM), with 12 seconds ahead of Botswana Ross Branch (Hero), the rally-raid world champion.

However, the great sensation was the Catalan from La Garriga Edgar Canet, debutant in the Dakar, at only 19 years old, who took third place overall and first in the Rally2 subcategory. The recent signing of the official KTM structure imposed his speed as a rider from motocross, and was only 12 seconds behind Sanders, ahead of the best, the champion Brabec, fourth, Schareina, Quintanilla, Lucio Benavides, Van Beveren. ..