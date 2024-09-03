Psychology | Viola’s mother told something in the sauna that didn’t leave her alone – it was revealed that many Finns suffer from it without knowing it

Viola’s mother drank alcohol during pregnancy. Only as an adult did Viola find out that she has a brain dysfunction, arnd. It doesn’t show on the outside, but it affects the whole life. Many Finns suffer from the disorder without knowing it.

10-year old Viola was sitting in the sauna with his mother when she said something surprising.

“My mother said that when she was waiting for me, there was a suspicion that I would become intellectually disabled. In the end, he stated that luckily I have all my limbs saved,” Viola, 27, says.