vanessa claudio 38 years old, made it clear that she will always look fashionable, proof of this was the photo where she was seen with a bun and pompadour which looks very good on her, in addition to spectacular makeup because her face is perfect for which her fans immediately praised her.

But that was not all, because she appeared with a tropical strappy blouse very much in the style of spring, since when it comes to clothes, Vanessa Claudio loves to model impact outfits, so it was not surprising that she would be seen with one of these designs.

“Fiiuu Fiiuu @vanessaclaudio You look spectacularly beautiful and infinitely beautiful with your look I send you greetings and kisses”, “I don’t know if you already did it but when I saw the program you were at the Oscars, but your colleagues did the #anitachallenge @vanesaclaudio” , “As always punctual at 6 I saw my Vane. As always I enjoyed it,” write the networks.

For those who do not know, the driver born in Puerto Rico is a lover of these looks for a simple reason, she was a beauty queen in the past, so she knows very well what is going for her and what is not, so far from taking risks with this hairstyle , favored him to the maximum, in addition his security is another thing in his favor.

It must be remembered that for a long time the former beauty queen He returned to Tv Azteca to host the program Al Extremo, since he was working for the Telemundo network, so now he has been happier at Ajusco where he began his career several years ago and where his fans had told him that for a long time They longed to see her again.

Although not everything has been hunky-dory for her, for a powerful reason, because many have noticed that her face looks somewhat strange, since it is said that she put some aesthetic treatments on her face, which have made her face look somewhat different, so his fans have told him not to touch his face anymore.

