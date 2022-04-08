The conference was held today DYNIT for the Romics 2022, during which the publishing house unveiled a lot of upcoming news. Among the most interesting announcements we undoubtedly find the arrival in cinemas of EVANGELION 3.0 + 1.01: THRICE UPON A TIME with a new Italian dubbing. This edition will then also be released in Home Video, although no further details have been revealed at the moment.

The publishing house then confirmed the arrival of SWORD ART ONLINE Progressive: The Movie -Scherzo of a Dark Dusk-. The feature will be released in cinemas in Japan in the fall, while a possible Italian launch window has not yet been revealed.

Also confirmed the arrival of the second season of Made in Abyss for this summerboth subtitled and dubbed, and of the feature film Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 3which will debut on the platform Prime Video by Amazon. Last, but not least, the arrival of the subtitled version of Saiyuki Reload: Zeroin.

During the Q&A portion with the public, the publishing house decided to bounce several questions, especially those dedicated to the final season of Attack on Titan. I also remind you that only this morning we spoke to you of the acquisition of the rights of the second season of DEMON SLAYER from the company, you can find all the details in our previous article.

Source: Romics