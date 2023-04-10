the uruguayan Fede Valverde is at the center of the controversy for having beaten, according to the media, the Villarreal player Alex Baenawho claimed in the networks to have been attacked without giving the name of the sky-blue international, on Saturday after his team’s 3-2 victory against Real Madrid.

“Very saddened by the aggression I suffered after the game and surprised by what is being said about me. It is totally false that I said that,” Baena wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning.

According to EFE sources from the white club, the reason for the attack is due to Baena’s verbal inconsideration, referring to a son of Fede Valverde after his wife’s pregnancy problems.

“In the Copa del Rey match, Baena kicked Fede and told him: ‘cry now that your son is not going to be born.’ He waited for him in the parking lot… and told him that he didn’t mess with the “family.” And what happened happened,” a source close to Valverde told the Spanish newspaper Marca.

In those days, Valverde’s wife, Bonino Mine, almost lost the baby she was expecting. Fortunately for her, the pregnancy continued on the right track.

Federico Valverde scored the first goal for Real Madrid.

relief in networks

Bonino herself came out to clarify everything on social networks. “Do I have to go out and explain myself when they told me that my pregnancy could not continue?” starts. “We kept quiet for almost two months waiting for the results to find out if we could continue or not having already five months of pregnancy.”

Then, the Uruguayan partner, who is also a sports journalist, said: “The limit reaches the pain of the other person and I had enough for them to come to question the dates about the health of the son I am expecting. And despite everything, from the bottom of my heart, I do not wish anyone to have to go through a similar situation.

Villarreal later issued a statement in which they informed that their player filed a complaint with the police and that the club supports him.

“The Villarreal CF footballer, Álex Baena, suffered an attack last night while he was on his way to the team bus after the match played against Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Given this situation, the player has decided to file the corresponding complaint against the attacker before the National Police”, wrote the yellow club.

