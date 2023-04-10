













The song that accompanies it has the title of ‘Kizuna no Kiseki’which in Japanese means miracle bonds or ties.

This is performed by the duo formed by the popular band known as MAN WITH A MISSION accompanied by the Japanese singer milet.

Both the animation, made by ufotable, and the song mentioned above, can be seen in the video on Twitter that accompanies this note. If you want to enjoy this episode then you must go to Crunchyroll.

The first episode of this new installment is ‘Someone’s Dream’ and lasts exactly 49 minutes. Previous information said that it lasted an hour but in reality that was taking into account the typical commercials on Japanese television.

In any case, this first episode of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the equivalent of two normals. This continuation is known in the Land of the Rising Sun as Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-hen.

In english is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc and in Latin America Crunchyroll gave it the title of Blacksmiths Village Arch. That is the name of this stage of history.

In this new installment Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, along with Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira, visit the village where their swords are forged, which are essential for fighting demons.

There they meet again with two of the Pillars or Hashira, Kanroji Mitsuri and Muichiro Tokito. They are two of the best demon hunters. And speaking of the latter, some are already on the move by order of the fearsome Muzan.

Some of the characters mentioned above appear in the new opening of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibawhich is again handled by ufotable.

This studio is largely responsible for the success of the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga, and at the rate things are going it will adapt all of his work.

All thanks to the fact that the audience rating continues to be very high as well as the sales of products from the series.

In addition to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.