Federico Valverde will remain linked to Real Madrid at least until 2029. The Chamartín club announced this Thursday the renewal of the Uruguayan midfielder, who extends his contract for another two years and will have an anti-sheikh termination clause such as Vinicius, Rodrygo and Camavinga, the three footballers who stopped by Florentino Pérez’s office in recent days to protect their future with the white jersey.

Valverde arrived at Real Madrid in July 2016, when he was only 18 years old. The Chamartín entity paid five million euros to Peñarol de Montevideo to acquire the services of a footballer with a powerful stride and great shot who was known in Uruguay as El Pajarito. He was a bet by Juni Calafat, head of Real Madrid’s international football department and who was also the architect in later years of the signings of Rodrygo, Vinicius or Militao, without going any further.

The Uruguayan landed first in Juvenil A and immediately moved to Castilla, where he shone under the command of Santiago Solari. In 2017 he was loaned to Deportivo de La Coruña to gain experience in the First Division and returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 to settle permanently in the first team. Julen Lopetegui gave him the alternative in a Champions League match against Viktoria Pilsen and he took flight under the command of Santiago Solari before Zinedine Zidane turned him into one of the pillars of Real Madrid.

Under the aegis of the Marseille coach, Valverde became a prominent part of the team that won the League in the 2019-2020 season and reached the Champions League semifinals the following season. Ancelotti picked up the baton and kept Valverde as a permanent fixture when the Italian returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. The man from Reggiolo took advantage of his versatility, placing him as a midfielder and also as a right winger. A latter position from which he would make a fundamental contribution in the conquest of the Fourteenth by signing the pass that Vinicius took advantage of to decide the final against Liverpool held at the Stade de France.

From Little Bird to Falcon



Throughout the six seasons that he has been defending the Real Madrid first team shirt, Valverde has played 220 games, in which he has scored 19 goals and has won nine titles: one Champions League, two Club World Cups, one European Super Cup , two Leagues, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups. The Uruguayan has been MVP of the 2020 Spanish Super Cup final and Silver Ball in the 2023 Club World Cup.

Valverde has been courted in recent years by Bayern Munich and several Premier League clubs, but Real Madrid has never considered parting with a footballer whose market value currently stands at one hundred million euros, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt. , and that has metamorphosed from Pajarito into Halcón defending the white jacket.

With Valverde’s renewal, Real Madrid ensures the continuity of its backbone for the coming years. Vinicius and Rodrygo renewed their contracts last week: until 2027 in the case of the Fluminense and until 2028 in that of the São Paulo player. On Tuesday, it was Camavinga who extended his relationship with Real Madrid until 2029, the same year in which Valverde’s current signature would expire. Tchouaméni has a contract until 2028 and Bellingham until 2029. Courtois signed until 2026 and Militao until 2025, although the renewal of the latter has also been agreed for months and all that remains is for Real Madrid to give it official status. To all this we must add the arrival of Endrick, scheduled for next summer, once the current Palmeiras forward reaches the age of majority. The one from Taguatinga committed until 2027, the maximum that FIFA allows in these cases, but agreed to an extension until 2030.