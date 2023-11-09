His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that the UAE is led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. “May God protect him,” has recorded historic achievements in the field of space exploration, established its name regionally and internationally, and strengthened its position and global role in contributing to supporting humanity’s scientific and cultural journey with the help of national cadres of Emirati pioneers, engineers, and specialists in the space science sector.

This came during the reception of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, in the hospitality council today, astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri, accompanied by His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. And the “Ambition Zayed 2” mission team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, following the completion of the longest space mission in Arab history, which lasted six months, during which Al Neyadi conducted 200 scientific research missions, while spending more than 4,400 hours in space, and nearly 600 hours. In conducting scientific experiments.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the two astronauts and the Centre’s delegation, praising the team spirit and collective work that were a direct reason for the completion of the longest space mission in Arab history to the International Space Station.

His Highness congratulated the team working on the “Zayed Ambition 2” mission on the success of the mission, which is an honorable and inspiring model for the nation’s youth and the Arab youth. His Highness pointed out that the mission is an inspiring achievement for future generations, and a qualitative leap in the UAE’s journey in space exploration, which began with an ambitious vision from the late Sheikh Zayed. Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to become a reality today with the energy and determination of the people of the country and in accordance with advanced scientific plans and programs that are moving at a steady pace towards achieving the country’s qualitative achievements in the field of research, development and manufacturing in space industry technology.

The meeting was attended, in addition to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Customs Department, and Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi received a souvenir from astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, which is the flag of the United Arab Emirates, which he carried throughout the period of his historic mission to the International Space Station, in appreciation of His Highness’s great support.

During the meeting, astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi gave an explanation of the details of the mission, the scientific experiments and advanced research that he conducted on board the International Space Station, which included various fields, expressing his thanks and gratitude for the support and follow-up of the wise leadership in all stages of the mission, and the UAE’s keenness to qualify a promising generation of young people. Emirati to participate in the global development process.

His Highness also learned from astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Arab responsible for following up on a mission to the International Space Station, about his role during the mission, which included supporting Al Neyadi and his fellow crew members in coordinating experiments, daily tasks, and other activities on board the International Space Station, starting from Ground monitoring station in Houston, USA.

Regarding this meeting, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “We are grateful to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, for their support of the longest space mission in Arab history, which is considered a landmark.” It is prominent in the progress of the space sector of the United Arab Emirates, and enhances the pioneering role that our country plays in enriching the global scientific community. It is also an important step in achieving the ambition of the late Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, through scientific excellence.”

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah was briefed by His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri on the centre’s ambitious future programmes, the pioneering Emirati projects in the space sector and the Emirates Astronaut Programme, which aims to develop a national team of astronauts to participate in manned exploration missions.

Regarding this meeting, Al Marri said: “We thank His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for his gracious reception of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team, and for his celebration of the completion of the Sultan Al Neyadi mission. This is a historic achievement that leads us to achieve more successes in the field of space exploration, and inspires us to prepare space missions.” “A futuristic future that reaches beyond the International Space Station, which enhances the UAE’s position in the field of space globally.”