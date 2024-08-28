Valeria Marini and the flirt with Jovanotti: “I learned to kiss with Lorenzo”

Guest of Stories of Women at the Crossroadsthe program hosted by Monica Setta broadcast on Rai 2, Valeria Marini talked, among other things, about her flirt with Jovanotti.

“My love with Jovanotti? Yes, it’s true. Did I learn to kiss with him? True. Lorenzo is a stellar and therefore eternal love – the showgirl declared – First of all, I really like him as a person. Then with his music he is fantastic. I saw him being born musically, I saw how much love and passion he put into it. We met several years ago, we were both strangers”.

Valeria Marini also recalled her relationship with Vittorio Cecchi Gori: “It was a love that was fought over, because everyone told me to run away because he was in a very difficult situation. I had the strength to stay by his side at that time, and still today. Our story was crushed by the many things that happened, truly incredible things happened. This distanced us”.

Different, however, is the opinion on her ex-husband Giovanni Cottone: “My marriage was a huge mistake. It was a dress rehearsal for something… from that day on my life went from being a paradise to a living hell. It ended before it began, not even the first night we were together. From the next day I found myself in this living hell, then it was annulled at the Sacred Rota in four months. The wedding day was also the last day I saw my father Mario, who then passed away”.

During the broadcast, the showgirl then expressed her desire to return to TV with her own show, stating: “When I go out on the street, people stop me and ask me when I’m going back on TV.”